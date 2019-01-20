Overnight, temperatures will fall into the teens and low 20's waking up Monday morning. Wind Chill values will be in the single digits for the first few hours Monday morning.
We'll see plenty of sunshine on Monday but once again highs will be well below average - only making it to the mid to upper 30's.
By Tuesday, temperatures return to the 50's before our next round of rain arrives during the evening hours.
Widespread rain will be around for much of the day Wednesday with a chance for a wintry mix during the evening hours.
The heavy rain wraps up by Thursday with only a few lingering showers sticking around.
Temps once again take a hit after the mid-week system with highs falling back down to the 30's/40's Thursday afternoon.
It'll stay cold heading into the weekend with 20's for lows and 30's for highs on Friday and Saturday.
