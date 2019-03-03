It may be Meteorological Spring but winter is fighting hard to stick around.
All of Middle Tennessee is in for a shocking change of temperatures heading into the brand new work week.
A huge spill of cold air is on the way to the Mid State which will drop our temperatures some 20-25 degrees below the normal values for March.
Monday morning will mark the start of the arctic outbreak with widespread twenties to begin the day.
With the wind factored in - Wind Chills will make it feel like the single-digits and teens for most.
Even with a ton of sunshine in the forecast to start the week, it will do little to keep us warm.
Highs Monday-Wednesday will top out in the mid to upper 30's but Wind Chills will keep us feeling like the 20's/30's during the afternoons.
Thankfully, by Thursday we'll crack back into the 40's with 50's/60's heading into next weekend.
This warm up will also mark the start of yet another rainy few days for us across Middle Tennessee.
Moral of the story - bundle up!!!
Keep track of current conditions and the latest forecast online here & with the 4WARN Weather App here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.