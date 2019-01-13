The first half of the work week looks dry with sunshine returning to the area.
Morning temps will be very cold Monday and Tuesday with most beginning the day in the 20's and 30's.
Monday's highs will struggle to make it to 40° but with more sunshine by Tuesday/Wednesday, we'll warm to the upper 40's and low 50's.
By Thursday, our next round of rain arrives to the area. Scattered showers are expected during the afternoon with highs climbing into the low 50's.
Friday is trending drier so I've dropped the rain chances down to 30% or less.
By Saturday, another wave of rain will move in bringing widespread showers and windy conditions to the Mid State.
It looks like the rain may clear out for Sunday, giving us at least one dry day next weekend.
