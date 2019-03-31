Chilly weather's in control for a couple of days. Then, it'll warm up & feel more like the middle of spring for a while.
A wintry air mass has moved into the Mid State. As of 10am, temperatures were only in the 30s & low-mid 40s!
The low clouds funneling in from the north weren't helping either.
Through today, clouds will gradually collapse. It'll turn completely sunny this afternoon, with highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. A gusty northerly wind will only accentuate the chilly feel.
Tonight, as the wind diminishes, temperatures will fall quickly. Freezing weather happens from time to time in April. We'll begin April 1st (tomorrow) with temperatures mainly in the 20s!
A Freeze Warning is in effect. If you have plants you've bought from a nearby vendor, keep them in a warm spot (as opposed to planting today) until this cold blast eases.
Patchy frost will be possible Tuesday morning, too. Then, we're home free for a while (at least for the next week). Look at the nice warm-up that takes effect by Wednesday. Showers return Thursday afternoon, lingering into early Friday. The start of next weekend looks tremendous!
DT
