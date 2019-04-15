After waking up this morning to a frosty start in some spots, abundant sunshine is slowly but surely warming us up into the mid 60s this afternoon.
That's actually a touch cooler than where we should be for this time of year. Average temps for April 15th (tax day, by the way!) run near 70 degrees.
If you miss warm weather, you won't have to wait too long. A big warm up starts tomorrow with highs reaching 80 degrees in Nashville. That warmer weather carries into Wednesday, also. That's all thanks to a high pressure system along with southerly winds fueling the warm air.
By Thursday, our next weather maker comes into play. Strong storms return to middle Tennessee around the afternoon time frame. Lingering rain showers stick around Friday and into Saturday. When this is all said and done, anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain will accumulate in the midstate... the most staying west of I-65.
We dry out late Saturday, then by Easter Sunday-- a fantastic forecast! Sunny and 75!
Stay with News4 for updates as Thursday's storm system moves closer.
-Meteorologist Melanie Layden
