After a very dry week, showers will return to the area beginning Sunday.
Spotty, light showers will be possible on Sunday ahead of our next system but the best chance for rain will hold off until Monday.
If you do have any outdoor plans Sunday you should be ok to go ahead with them but just be prepared for an isolated shower or two.
Our new system will arrive in full force through the first half of the day Monday. This next system will likely bring us widespread showers with a few thunderstorms.
Severe storms are looking unlikely at this point. Of course, if this changes we'll be the first to tell you.
Showers continue through Monday afternoon with activity beginning to taper off during the evening.
There may be a few lingering showers around on Tuesday but most dry out.
