Isolated showers return to the area on Thursday but rain chances are only around 20- 30%. Most of what we see will be on the lighter side of things.
We'll begin Friday on a dry note before widespread showers return during the afternoon.
Rain chances sit around 40-50% all weekend long.
It won't be a complete washout and we'll likely see a few breaks from the rain at times.
Temperatures will top out in the 50's/60's Thursday and Friday before cooling down to the 40's this weekend.
Overnight lows will settle down to the 30's.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.