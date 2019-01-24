Cloudy and cold start but the sun should reveal itself this afternoon. Staying rather chilly in the 40s.
By this evening, a sprinkle or flurry is possible as colder air spills in. No accumulation expected.
Brutally cold by morning as wind chills start in the single digits for all. Please don't forget about any outdoor pets.
Still in the freezer by the end of the day with highs in the lower 30s.
There is another shot at wintry weather, Saturday into Sunday. Same deal here, little to no accumulation with this round.
Chilly temperatures stick around through the weekend with highs in the 40s.
We're back into the 50s by early next week but another cold blast is on the horizon. Join Chief Meteorologist Lisa Spencer for the latest!
