After a very cold week, the weekend advertises much warmer weather. 

 
We are expecting a cool start both Saturday and Sunday morning with wake up temps dipping back down into the 30's. 
 
Here's the lows waking up Saturday. 
 
Saturday Lows
 
 
 
Saturday's highs are looking lovely with most areas topping out in the 50's and a few in the 60's. 
 
Saturday Highs
 
 
Sunday will be nearly identical with 30's to begin the day and 50's/60's during the afternoon. 
The only major difference to Sunday will be increased cloud cover and a little rain overnight. 
 
