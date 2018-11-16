After a very cold week, the weekend advertises much warmer weather.
We are expecting a cool start both Saturday and Sunday morning with wake up temps dipping back down into the 30's.
Here's the lows waking up Saturday.
Saturday's highs are looking lovely with most areas topping out in the 50's and a few in the 60's.
Sunday will be nearly identical with 30's to begin the day and 50's/60's during the afternoon.
The only major difference to Sunday will be increased cloud cover and a little rain overnight.
For a preview of the Thanksgiving Day forecast click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.