Chilly weather the last couple of days is about to give way to more appropriate warmth for April, before temperatures springboard to late spring levels!
As of 2pm this afternoon it was still quite cool. The average high is in the mid 60s.
Clouds streaming in from the southwest have helped keep temperatures down today.
Highs this afternoon will be only slightly higher than where temperatures are now...
These clouds will thicken tonight and could even shake loose a few sprinkles, mainly southeast of Nashville.
Tonight won't turn as cold as last night, in part because of the cloud cover. Here's a look at lows this morning. A few spots of frost will be possible.
Tomorrow, as clouds clear early, warmer air will begin setting up. Highs Tuesday afternoon will be in the 60s.
Even warmer air takes over Wednesday and lingers through next weekend and into the start of next week.
You probably noticed we're tracking two expected rain systems down the road -- one late this week and the other from Sunday into Monday. Watch Lisa Spencer today at 4pm. She'll guide you through those, so you can plan accordingly.
DT
