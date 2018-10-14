Showers will be off and on for the next couple of days. Temperatures will take a bit of a roller coaster ride, too.
Outdoors this morning, scattered showers were moving through the Mid State. Temperatures were in the 50s as of 8am.
This afternoon, notice how most areas warm well into the 60s. Southern Middle Tennessee will even have highs in the 70s, with a little bit of sunshine possible there.
This evening, temperatures hold steady in the 60s, with more waves of rain.
Tomorrow morning, it'll be mild and muggy, with scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms as a cold front settles southeastward through Middle Tennessee.
Tomorrow afternoon will be chilly for most, with 50s very common. Meanwhile, south of the front it'll still be warm, in the 70s.
Rain tapers off Tuesday. Drier and brighter weather will roll in on Wednesday and linger through Thursday.
