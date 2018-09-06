It's no uncommon for tropical systems to influence our local weather across Middle TN. Across the next week or so, what's left of Gordon and Hurricane Florence in the Atlantic Ocean will play a role in what's to come in our weather.
The moisture left with Gordon is currently over the Mississippi River Valley and will phase into a cold front out west this weekend. The lift from the front and the moisture from Gordon will provide an unsettled weather pattern for much of this weekend.
Saturday and Sunday our rain chances range from 50-70%. Do expect some dry periods but on the flip side, some heavy rain at times as well.
In previous days it looked like the cold front will make a full swing through Middle TN, bringing us less humidity and heat afterwards. Now, the forecast has the front stalling over us and never making a full pass.
The reason is because of Hurricane Florence. As Florence continues westward, it will block the front from a full pass. This forecast is not yet set in stone just yet as there are some still other players on the board that could nudge Florence one way or the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.