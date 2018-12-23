Three weather systems will affect our weather over the next week. The least significant will pass through on Christmas Day. The strongest storm is expected late this week.
The first of these three systems is working through the Mid State right now. It's producing rain showers across most of Middle Tennessee. Here's a look at Real Time Red Radar as of 8:30am.
Rain should leave the Nashville area by 3pm this afternoon. Shortly afterward, clouds will begin to break. It'll remain quite cool all day with highs only in the 40s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy and dry before our second weather system arrives on Tuesday/Christmas Day. That one will be very weak and moisture starved, so at worst it'll make for just a couple of light rain showers.
Thursday into early Friday will bring our last weather system of the week. This one will be stronger, so expect more wind. Winds will gust higher than 30 mph on Thursday, pumping warmer and more humid air into Middle Tennessee. Expect both rain showers and thunderstorms. Showers will linger in the area into Friday too. Temperatures on Thursday should be in the mid-upper 60s.
