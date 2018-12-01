Springlike air has taken over Middle Tennessee. Today, that'll help give rise to scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could become strong-severe.
A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for this afternoon and early this evening. Isolated strong-severe thunderstorms could develop, especially in the green shaded area:
REAL Time Red Radar as of 11:25am showed scattered strong thunderstorms crossing the Tennessee River, pushing eastward. It also showed widespread rain along the TN/KY line and Cumberland Plateau. All the rain was racing northeastward at 40 mph.
In addition to showers and thunderstorms, the wind will gust to near 40 mph even away from the storms this afternoon.
Notice how FUTURECAST shows the afternoon unfolding. Temperatures will climb into the mid-upper 60s. Before the sun sets, it'll try to make an appearance especially around Nashville and points westward. It's possible the thunderstorms maintain greater strength than shows in the images below, especially early this afternoon as they push from TN into southern KY.
Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will gradually exit to the east. If you're going to a party, dinner, the Preds game or wherever just be sure to take an umbrella.
Tomorrow will be a very nice day -- partly cloudy with lows around 50 and highs around 70.
Stay weather aware this afternoon and ensure you have the 4WARN and News4 apps downloaded and ready to go. I'll keep you up to date through 1pm. Melanie Layden will monitor the weather this afternoon.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.