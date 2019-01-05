This weekend will be beautiful for doing things outdoors. We'll have lots of sunshine throughout, with high temperatures 10-15 degrees above average.
Outdoors as of 9:45am, it's still chilly, but nice and bright.
There's nothing upstream to interfere with the sunshine today, either. Notice how much of the country is under the effects of a sprawling dome of high pressure.
Temperatures will climb into the low 50s by lunchtime today.
This afternoon, mid-upper 50s will be common with a light westerly wind.
Tonight will turn chilly again. Spotty fog will form early on Sunday. Temperatures around sunrise on Sunday should be in the mid 30s.
Through the day on Sunday, just a few high clouds will pass overhead. It'll turn even milder than Saturday with highs in the low 60s.
Clouds will then thicken Sunday night and early Monday to make for a few light rain showers Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
Late this week, more typical January cold will return. Watch Cody Murphy later today on News4 at 5pm for a breakdown of that.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.