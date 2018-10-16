After clouds and a showers today, sunshine and drier air will return tomorrow. That'll only set the stage though for the first frost of the season for some parts of Middle Tennessee.
Outdoors this evening, light rain continued to fall, mainly along and south of Interstate 40. A few showers and patchy mist were seen farther north.
Temperatures were in the 50s.
Overnight, the big weather system producing today's unsettled weather will scoot east of the Mid State allowing for a clearing trend to start by tomorrow morning.
Out the door early tomorrow, clouds will be breaking and it'll be chilly.
By tomorrow afternoon, sunshine will be in full force. Temperatures will therefore be much higher than today -- in the 60s.
Tomorrow night, with much drier air settling in, spotty frost will develop especially over Kentucky and northeast of Nashville.
Then, following a bright Thursday clouds and showers will move back in on Friday, lingering into very early Saturday morning.
Be sure to watch News4 tonight at 10pm. Lisa Spencer will show you what other nights frost will be a concern over the next week.
DT
