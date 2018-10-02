After a couple of unsettled days, rain will decrease allowing temperatures to climb to late summertime levels again.
Yesterday and today, clouds and periods of rain were our friend, so to speak. The high both days was 83, which isn't too far above the average of 77.
This evening the transition to a drier time period begins. Here's a look at Real Time Red Radar, as of 6:10pm. Notice how the rain coverage was quite a bit lower than earlier today.
As the weather system that produced the showers and storms over the last two days moves away, a hot dome of high pressure will build in.
Watch how the chance for rain will fall and stay low for a while to come because of this weather pattern shift.
On the flip side, temperatures will start their climb. While a couple days will peak in the mid 80s, most will soar into the upper 80s. A few communities may even nudge 90 on our hottest days.
High humidity will add to the summery feel in the air. We don't expect a drop in the mugginess outdoors for at least the next week, and possibly more.
DT
