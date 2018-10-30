Very heavy rain, the potential for flooding, and a few strong storms are possible late Wednesday night and Thursday.

Wednesday as a whole will be a lot like today.  It'll be warm, even windier than today, and a bit cloudier.  Start temperatures will look like this.

FUTURECAST -- Wednesday 7am

By late afternoon, count on highs in the upper 70s in Nashville.  Notice that outside of occasional, brief passing showers much of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will remain dry through sunset.

FUTURECAST -- Wednesday 3pm

The best chance for rain just after sunset, for trick-or-treat, will be over southwest and south-central Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee.

Trick or Treat Weather

Temperatures for trick-or-treating will look like this.

Trick or Treat Temperatures

Heavy downpours will work eastward overnight.  By Thursday morning, the roughest weather will be working into Nashville from the west.

FUTURECAST -- Thursday 7am

There are two primary concerns with this weather system for Thursday morning.  The first is rainfall.  Tremendously heavy downpours, some persistent, could trigger flooding, especially where a Flood Watch has been issued.

Flood Watch

There could also be a few strong storms with damaging wind gusts or even a short-lived minimal strength isolated tornado.  The primary threat area for that is southeast of Nashville. 

Severe Threat

