Very heavy rain, the potential for flooding, and a few strong storms are possible late Wednesday night and Thursday.
Wednesday as a whole will be a lot like today. It'll be warm, even windier than today, and a bit cloudier. Start temperatures will look like this.
By late afternoon, count on highs in the upper 70s in Nashville. Notice that outside of occasional, brief passing showers much of Middle Tennessee and southern Kentucky will remain dry through sunset.
The best chance for rain just after sunset, for trick-or-treat, will be over southwest and south-central Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee.
Temperatures for trick-or-treating will look like this.
Heavy downpours will work eastward overnight. By Thursday morning, the roughest weather will be working into Nashville from the west.
There are two primary concerns with this weather system for Thursday morning. The first is rainfall. Tremendously heavy downpours, some persistent, could trigger flooding, especially where a Flood Watch has been issued.
There could also be a few strong storms with damaging wind gusts or even a short-lived minimal strength isolated tornado. The primary threat area for that is southeast of Nashville.
Watch News4 at 6:30pm and 10pm. We'll show the timing of this weather system in much more detail.
DT
