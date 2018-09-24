I hope you're not tired of rain because we expect more -- a lot more. Middle Tennessee won't have a chance to dry out until Wednesday afternoon.
As of 6:40pm tonight, rain had shifted well east of I-65. A Flash Flood Warning remained in effect until 9pm for portions of Cannon, DeKalb, Smith, Putnam, Jackson, and Wilson counties.
FUTURECAST for the overnight shows rain continuing to diminish.
Spotty showers and thunderstorms will redevelop tomorrow. Rain coverage will be less significant than today's. Even so, any showers that pop up could contain especially heavy downpours that could cause ponding on roads and minor flooding of poor drainage areas.
With a few sunny breaks tomorrow, temperatures should climb into the low 80s, so it'll be warmer than today.
Late Tuesday night and on Wednesday, a cold front will sweep through bringing with it more rain. Some of that rain will be heavy. Once that system slides through our area, the humidity will drop allowing for a pleasant, drier end to the week!
Watch Lisa Spencer on News4 at 10pm. She'll update you on any flooding in progress and will recap the storm that may have spawned a tornado this afternoon in Cannon County.
