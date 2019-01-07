We've had temperatures in the 60s for three straight days. Tuesday will mark the fourth...and the last.
In the meantime, very mild air continues to sit over the Mid State as of 6:20pm tonight.
Overnight, temperatures will only fall back to around 50 as clouds and a southwesterly breeze continues.
Early Tuesday, expect that mild start with just a few rain showers.
A cold front won't be far off to the northwest, however. The front will slide through early Tuesday afternoon, allowing more seasonable air to begin to return early Tuesday evening.
Wednesday and beyond will be much more typical of January with temperatures in the 40s.
You may have noticed in that 7-day forecast that over the weekend a little snow will be possible! Watch News4 at 6:30pm and 10pm for much more detail on that storm and its potential impact to Middle Tennessee.
DT
