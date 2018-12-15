Don't be fooled by the early sunshine today. More clouds and showers are on the way.
As of 8am, it was partly sunny over Nashville with temperatures in the 40s. Milder air was lingering farther north -- a little backwards this morning. Meanwhile, cooler air was sliding in from the south!
Real Time Red Radar showed showers sliding through Middle Tennessee from Alabama. Pockets of heavy rain were falling over far southeastern Middle Tennessee.
Notice from FUTURECAST that clouds will be variable today. At times, we'll have showers. At other times, it'll be dry. Temperatures won't fluctuate much through the day, either.
Our rain and clouds today are all part of a larger system that will slide over our area this afternoon, exiting tomorrow.
Behind that storm system tomorrow, sunshine will gradually take over from west to east.
Sunshine will linger into early next week. Then, down the road, another rain system will move in. That one has a fair chance of ending as snow. Watch News4 at 8:30am for the full breakdown of that.
DT
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.