A few snow flurries fell early Tuesday morning over northwest Middle Tennessee. If you missed that, as most of us did, an even better chance for snow will develop Wednesday night & Thursday.
As of tonight, it's just cloudy and cold. Rain developing over western Louisiana marks the infancy stage of our next weather system.
In advance of this storm, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for southwest Kentucky. A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect late Wednesday for northwest Middle Tennessee and West Tennessee. That watch and advisory just highlight the part of our area with the greatest likelihood for accumulating snow.
Tomorrow will be cloudy and cold like today, but precipitation will return. It'll arrive during the morning over southern Middle Tennessee and race northward in the form of rain. Nashville and the rest of the I-40 corridor should have rain develop around midday (plus or minus a couple hours). People along the Tennessee/Kentucky line will have to wait until early-mid afternoon for the rain to move in.
Wednesday night, rain will transition from rain to snow from west to east. Notice temperatures will generally remain above freezing. That means it's primarily elevated surfaces like rooftops, parked cars, decks, etc. that will receive any accumulation. Roads will generally remain just wet. That said, where snow is most persistent Wednesday night, some bridges, overpasses, and secondary roads could get slick by the morning drive on Thursday. In all likelihood, any slick roads/bridges will remain focused well west and northwest of Nashville.
On Thursday, steady precipitation during the early morning will quickly transition to just snow showers and flurries. Temperatures again will largely be above freezing, so roads in general will stay just wet.
The Upper Cumberland Plateau could get slick Thursday evening as the last of the snow showers move out.
Total snow accumulations should look like this by Thursday evening, again with this focused on bark mulch areas, patio umbrellas, etc (not roads).
The main takeaways from all of this is that you'll need to stay weather aware from late Wednesday night through Thursday, especially if you're well north and northwest of Nashville. This won't be a big snow event, but because it's the first for most, it'll get plenty of attention.
