Scattered showers are likely this afternoon. A strong breeze is expected over the next three days. Even more important than those weather headlines though is the fact that a severe weather outbreak is expected Monday night!
Helping to set the stage for tomorrow night's storms, we'll have a strong southerly wind ushering in more warmth and more humidity.
Notice high temperatures Monday afternoon will be around 70, warmer than today's 64 in Nashville.
Also notice how the humidity will climb. Tomorrow evening, it should feel springlike outdoors as more humid air floods Middle Tennessee from the Gulf of Mexico.
The severe threat appears to be greatest tomorrow evening west of I-65 and north of I-40. That said the entire Mid State and southern Kentucky are at risk for powerful thunderstorms.
Some storms that develop tomorrow night will contain damaging winds. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible. The threat window for Middle Tennessee is 9pm Monday - 6am Tuesday.
Notice the evolution of the storms as they pass through Middle Tennessee.
What could limit the strength of storms Monday night is the instability. The atmosphere will be somewhat unstable, but not as volatile as during most severe events we have in April or May. Still though, some powerful thunderstorms are expected, so make sure you're prepared. Have a plan. Know what to do if a warning is issued for your area. Make sure you also have a means for receiving warnings. Download the free 4WARN Weather app if you don't already have it. That app will keep you informed if severe storms approach where you are.
Please be sure to check back with us here at News4 for updates as we approach tomorrow night. I'll be back on TV from 8am-9am this morning. Cody Murphy will have the latest on News4 at 5pm.
