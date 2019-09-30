There is finally an end in sight to the never ending summer, but it won't be until the weekend.

In the meantime, we have 4 days of record setting heat to go. 
 
Through Wednesday highs will top out in the mid to upper 90's and lows near 70.
Really, it's not much different than we've all been experiencing the last few weeks. 
Thursday will be near 90.
That is really hot considering it should be in the upper 70's this time of year - that's a solid 10-15 degrees above average. 
 
In addition to the heat, it's looking like another very dry week. 
Outside of a few isolated showers here and there, we're staying dry all week long. 
 
A weak front will knock this heat wave down beginning Friday. We'll stay in the 80's this weekend with a good shot at rain Sunday and Monday.

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

