What a nice break from the heat and humidity. The heat returns tomorrow and the humidity creeps in over the weekend.
Tonight clear and pleasant, low 60.
Tomorrow it turns hotter with highs near 90 degrees. The humidity will remain in check.
The summer heat lingers all weekend. Sunshine and temps in the lower 90s with the humidity increasing.
Still no signs of true fall weather. In fact, it gets even HOTTER next week, highs will be in the mid 90s each day.
The pattern remains dry for most until Wednesday and Thursday when a few showers reenter the forecast.
