Bye-bye summer. It is the last day summer and it’s ending with plenty of heat and humidity. The high will reach near 90°. Showers and thunderstorms are also developing ahead of a cold front that will move in this weekend. That will bring about a big temperature change just in time for the beginning of fall.
The rain will become more numerous tonight with some embedded thunderstorms. No severe storms are expected. If you have outdoor plans, be prepared to bring them indoors at times. Overnight the low will be in the lower 70s.
The cold front will stall out over Middle Tennessee keeping the weather unsettled for Saturday and Sunday. Rainfall amounts over the weekend could tally to 1-3”. With more clouds and rain, daytime highs will drop considerably, back to near average near 80°. The temperature drop aligns perfectly as tomorrow is the first day of fall.
Another disturbance brings more on and off rain to the forecast the beginning of next week. Temperatures will remain lower near 80 during the afternoon.
Just a word or two on the season change. The autumnal equinox is the astronomical start of fall in the Northern Hemisphere and spring in the Southern Hemisphere. The word equinox comes from the Latin words aequus, meaning “equal” and nox, meaning “night”. During the equinox, the Sun crosses the “celestial equator” creating equal days and nights on Earth.
Happy fall yall!
Lisa Spencer
