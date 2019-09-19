Less humid air and slightly lower temperatures are the main story over the next few days.
This evening will be very pleasant, as the light breeze diminishes. Expect lows by morning in the mid 60s.
Friday through the weekend will be mostly sunny and turning hot again, but with even less humidity. Highs through that period will be in the lower 90s. Many spots will even hold in the upper 80s. Nighttime lows will be in the low-mid 60s.
Monday will bring spotty showers as a cold front pushes through. Don't expect much change behind that front.
Mainly dry and warmer than normal weather will continue through the end of next week. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.