It was a record setting hot day in Nashville with the high soaring 97°. That ties the old record that has been in the books since 1925. Yesterday Nashville was just a degree shy of the record with a high of 96°.  The at or near record breaking heat will take a break now as a front moves into Middle Tennessee over the weekend.

It will be a warm night tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will stay above average at 73, the average by the way is 59°. Awww 59, that sounds so refreshing.

With the approaching front, clouds increase on Friday with spotty showers and thunderstorms expected. It will still be hot but not as hot tomorrow, highs will be near 90.
The front stalls out over the weekend so Saturday and Sunday will be unsettled with showers and storms likely. This will pull daytime highs back down to near 80°, closer to the seasonal average. 
Another disturbance will bring rain and thunderstorms the beginning of next week. Temperatures will be remain closer to average in the low 80s.

I'll have an update on the forecast on News4 at 10pm.

