It was a record setting hot day in Nashville with the high soaring 97°. That ties the old record that has been in the books since 1925. Yesterday Nashville was just a degree shy of the record with a high of 96°. The at or near record breaking heat will take a break now as a front moves into Middle Tennessee over the weekend.
It will be a warm night tonight with a partly cloudy sky. Lows will stay above average at 73, the average by the way is 59°. Awww 59, that sounds so refreshing.
Another disturbance will bring rain and thunderstorms the beginning of next week. Temperatures will be remain closer to average in the low 80s.
I'll have an update on the forecast on News4 at 10pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.