On and off rain for the weekend. Sunday will be the wetter of the two days. Today there have been a few showers and thunderstorm around, but with more sunshine today, the temperature has been on the rise. It reached 93° this afternoon.
Rain chances will lower considerably by the middle of next week with cooler, low-80's in the forecast for mid next week.
I'll be watching the tropics throughout the weekend as Florence is still posing a threat to the United States east coast. Florence is a Tropical Storm right now with 60mph winds. It is too early to say where the storm will go, but it does look like it will strengthen as it gets into warmer weather.
Join me for the latest forecast on News 4.
Lisa Spencer
(0) comments
