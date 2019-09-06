A nice late summer weekend is in store.

a week front passes through tonight bringing a few clouds and a slight chance of a shower. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 60s.  

Another small drop in temperatures and humidity arrives Saturday. It will be sunny and nice. We're back in the mid-80s with lows in the 60s. 

By the end of the weekend, we're heating up again. Sunday highs in the 90s.

Next week temperatures continue to climb to the middle 90s. It will be partly cloudy with just a small chance of showers each day Tuesday to Friday.

Meteorologist

Lisa Spencer is the Chief Meteorologist for News4.

