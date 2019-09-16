More near record days ahead for the first half of the week.
Low to mid 90's are expected in most areas west of the Cumberland Plateau through at least Thursday. The good news is that the humidity will not be excessive, dew points or the muggy meter will be in the mid 60s at the highest.
Rain chances will once again be slim to none.
There may be a handful of showers north of I-40 this afternoon but most all areas stay dry.
The heat looks to continue into next weekend with near 90 degree temperatures sticking around.
