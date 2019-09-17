Summer just won't let go!
Tonight partly cloudy and warm, low near 70.
Another hot day tomorrow with a sunny sky and highs in the mid 90s.
Thursday and Friday still sunny with highs a few degrees lower, near 90°.
Rain chances will once again be slim to none through Saturday.
The heat looks to continue through the weekend with highs near 90 sticking around.
Monday a few spotty showers are likely but it will still be hot with near 90.
