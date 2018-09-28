Fantastic fall weekend with lots of sunshine and no rain. Most agree this is welcomed after 7 days of measurable rainfall in Nashville. This contributed to making September 2018 one of the wettest on record.
It looks like the month will end with 6.90" of rain for Nashville. That makes it the 7th wettest on record. The wettest September on record was in 1979 with 11.44" of rain. The second wettest was 2009 with 11.08" of rain.
Just down I-40 in Crossville this September was the wettest on record with 10.59". The previous wettest was September 1989 with 9".
I feel confident those totals will stand with little to no chance of rain this weekend. Tonight mostly clear and cool, lows in the mid 50s. You'll want a jacket for outdoor events.
Lots of sunshine this weekend with highs very comfortable Saturday and Sunday with most areas topping out in the upper 70's and low 80's both days.
Humidity will be low enough for a Fall-like feel this weekend so get out and enjoy it.
Next week the humidity will begin to creep back up but certainly tolerable for early-October.
Some showers will slip back into the area for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the mid 80s.
I'll have an update on News4 at 6pm, 6:30pm and 10pm.
Have a great weekend.
