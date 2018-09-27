After 7 days of rain, sunshine will return to Middle Tennessee. Rain is almost out of Middle Tennessee right now. A much drier airmass moves in tomorrow bringing with it lower humidity.
Sunshine makes a big return Friday and it's going to stick around all weekend long. It's time to get outside and welcome an old friend, Mr. Sun.
Waking up Friday morning - a few areas will be in the upper 40's but most of us will wake up to the mid to low 50's with the exception being out on the Plateau - upper 50's and low 60's there. You may be temped to open the windows.
With so much moisture at the surface,a clearing sky and light winds - widespread fog might be an issue the next few mornings. So, be on the look out for that.
Highs Friday and this weekend will feel more like the season with temperatures topping out in the upper 70's and low 80's. Humidity will be very low all weekend long.
A few showers creep back into the forecast for next week, but it won't be a washout.
I also wanted to share that the National Weather Service has confirmed an EF1 tornado touched down near Clarkrange Tuesday night in Fentress County just before midnight.
The tornado had 90 mph winds and did some damage to a home and some outbuildings. There were thankfully no injuries.
Interesting to note September is the least likely month for tornadoes in Middle Tennessee with only 9 recorded since 1900. Yet just this week we've had 2 touch down - an EF0 on Septmeber 24 in Cannon County and an EF1 tornado September 25 in Fentress County.
Lisa Spencer
