A passing front will bring relief from the excessive heat.
An isolated shower or thundershower is possible into this evening as the cold front slides through.
On Thursday it will turn much less humid and not be as hot. Lows in the morning will be in the mid 60s. Afternoon highs will be in the low-mid 80s. A light northerly breeze will also make it feel more refreshing outdoors.
Friday will start cool (in the 50s and lowermost 60s), but hotter weather will take over during the afternoon with a high around 90.
Similar weather is likely Saturday, high near 90 with a partly cloudy sky.
Then, Sunday through the middle of next it will gradually turn hotter and slightly more humid. By Tuesday, mid 90s will be likely in Nashville once again.
