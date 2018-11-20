Roller coaster temperatures and two rain systems will be the main source of action in our weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
Today, temperatures are on the downhill swing. While it's chilly this Tuesday afternoon...
....it'll turn even colder overnight, as clouds exit. Look for a substantial freeze overnight and heavy frost by morning.
Wednesday will be chilly, but perfect for travel (for the most part). If you're driving to Ohio or Pennsylvania, watch out for scatterered heavy snow squalls that could reduce visibility to near zero at times and quickly cover the road.
If you need to visit the grocery store one last time on Wednesday here, you'll find complete sunshine and highs in the low 50s!
Thanksgiving still looks just perfect! It'll be cold in the morning.
Look at that afternoon forecast! Little wind, lots of sunshine, and milder air will make it perfect for an afternoon walk or to throw around the football.
Then, rain will move in on Friday just in time to get some afternoon shoppers wet. It'll turn increasingly windy on Friday, too.
Another rain system will affect our area this weekend. Watch News4 at 4pm for the timeline on that, to find out how it could impact people traveling home from Thanksgiving or others going to find that perfect tree.
DT
