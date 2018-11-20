HOLIDAY Thanksgiving1.png

Roller coaster temperatures and two rain systems will be the main source of action in our weather through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

Today, temperatures are on the downhill swing.  While it's chilly this Tuesday afternoon...

+7 
DMA Temps_Renaissance.png

....it'll turn even colder overnight, as clouds exit.  Look for a substantial freeze overnight and heavy frost by morning.

+7 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD.png

Wednesday will be chilly, but perfect for travel (for the most part).  If you're driving to Ohio or Pennsylvania, watch out for scatterered heavy snow squalls that could reduce visibility to near zero at times and quickly cover the road.

+7 
HOLIDAY Travel Driving.png

If you need to visit the grocery store one last time on Wednesday here, you'll find complete sunshine and highs in the low 50s!

+7 
COMBO_ICASTTemp_RPM4kmSATRAD2.png

Thanksgiving still looks just perfect!  It'll be cold in the morning.

+7 
EVENT 3Temp.png

Look at that afternoon forecast!  Little wind, lots of sunshine, and milder air will make it perfect for an afternoon walk or to throw around the football.

+7 
Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Then, rain will move in on Friday just in time to get some afternoon shoppers wet.  It'll turn increasingly windy on Friday, too.

+7 
HOLIDAY BlackFriday2.png

Another rain system will affect our area this weekend.  Watch News4 at 4pm for the timeline on that, to find out how it could impact people traveling home from Thanksgiving or others going to find that perfect tree.

DT

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Dan Thomas joined the News4 team in August 2006.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.