This time of year, our weather can fluctuate dramatically. That will definitely be the case over the next few days, as temperatures range from the 20s all the way up into the 70s.
Today however will be typical. Outdoors as of 9am, it was already in the low 50s under cloud cover.
This afternoon as those clouds give way to sunshine, highs will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Tomorrow, a strong southwesterly wind with gusts from mid morning through late afternoon to around 30 mph.
That wind will give us a taste of spring. Look at highs tomorrow. Also notice that during the afternoon, clouds will increase and rain showers will overspread the area from west to east. Count on rain reaching Nashville late tomorrow afternoon.
Tomorrow night, a strong cold front will push through causing temperatures to plummet. By Monday afternoon, highs will be in the 40s. Lows Monday night will be in the 20s -- nearly 50 degrees lower than just two days prior.
Watch Cody Murphy later today on News4 at 5pm. He'll get more specific on the rain due in tomorrow night and the next system to follow for later next week.
DT
