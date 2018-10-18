A beautiful but chilly day ahead! Expect bright sunshine, rain-free conditions and unseasonably cool temperatures. As I sit down to write my blog (7:41 AM) temperatures are running in the low to upper 40s region-wide..

+4 
DMA Temps_Renaissance.png

Sunshine won't warm us up much today. In fact, highs will only touch the lower 60s, close to ten degrees cooler than average for mid October standards.

+4 
iCAST TodaysHighs.png

Here's what I picked out for you to where today! Loveeeee the shoes :).

+4 
WHAT TO WEAR.png

Change is headed our way.. as soon as tomorrow. You'll notice increasing clouds during the morning with spotty showers developing in the afternoon. Spotty rain will transition into a decent soaking of rain on Friday night. If you have any outdoor plans, you'll want to have a plan B, bringing them indoors at times.

+4 
Rain Chance GRAPH_Days.png

Most of the rain clears up within the early morning hours on Saturday. Expect variably cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the middle 60s.

+4 
7 Day AM.png

Sunday brings more sunshine just cooler, with highs only touching the upper 50s.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Daphne DeLoren joined the 4WARN Weather team in June 2016.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.