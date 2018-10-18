A beautiful but chilly day ahead! Expect bright sunshine, rain-free conditions and unseasonably cool temperatures. As I sit down to write my blog (7:41 AM) temperatures are running in the low to upper 40s region-wide..
Sunshine won't warm us up much today. In fact, highs will only touch the lower 60s, close to ten degrees cooler than average for mid October standards.
Here's what I picked out for you to where today! Loveeeee the shoes :).
Change is headed our way.. as soon as tomorrow. You'll notice increasing clouds during the morning with spotty showers developing in the afternoon. Spotty rain will transition into a decent soaking of rain on Friday night. If you have any outdoor plans, you'll want to have a plan B, bringing them indoors at times.
Most of the rain clears up within the early morning hours on Saturday. Expect variably cloudy skies on Saturday with highs in the middle 60s.
Sunday brings more sunshine just cooler, with highs only touching the upper 50s.
