Well the final few days of September have been very interesting.
Specifically - the relentless rain.
In fact, this has been the longest run of consecutive days with measurable rain for Nashville for the entire year.
So far this month Nashville has totaled 5.46" of rain.
The monthly average for September is 3.41".
So, we're well above the normal this month but no where near setting records.
The wettest September on record for Nashville is 11.44" in 1979.
If you're ready for some drier days and sunshine, we won't have to wait much longer. By Friday we begin our drying process with only a few isolated shower sticking around.
By Saturday, expect full blown sunshine and virtually no chance for rain as high pressure builds in from the east.
Sunday looks dry and sunny as well.
Here's a the latest forecast.
