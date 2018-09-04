After many consecutive mainly dry days, our weather's about to turn for the wetter.
Outdoors early on this Tuesday evening, showers and thunderstorms were very few and far between in Middle Tennessee. Expect those that are out there to dissipate by 8pm tonight.
Tomorrow won't be much different, as the deepest moisture with Tropical Storm Gordon will still be a long way off.
Even though rain will remain limited tomorrow, more cloudiness from the approaching Gordon will make for slightly lower temperatures.
FUTURECAST shows just isolated showers likely tomorrow afternoon.
Notice how close Gordon will be on Thursday.
Due to its proximity, we'll have a few more showers and thunderstorms develop then (during the afternoon and evening).
Then, Friday into the weekend, an approaching cold front will absorb the remnant moisture and settle down into Middle Tennessee. That will make for an even greater rain chance. Watch Lisa Spencer on News4 at 6pm for greater detail on how that set up will impact our weather this weekend.
DT
