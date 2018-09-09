Rain, Rain, & Some Cooler Air -- Dan Thomas' Sunday 4WARN Weather Blog
Periods of rain are likely today. Temperatures will finally feel like fall, too!
Showers with some embedded downpours were sliding through the Mid State just after 9am this morning.
Temperatures were in the 60s, 70s, and lowermost 80s! There was a cold front passing through, Nashville, so the coolest air was over western Middle Tennessee.
Today, with the periodic rain continuing, highs will be in the 70s for most. It's finally going to feel like fall's just around the corner.
FUTURECAST shows the progression of today's rain. Notice that the steady rain should exit Nashville by mid-late afternoon.
Tomorrow, clouds will linger as temperatures peak in the 70s. Lower humidity's going to move in by morning, too, so when you step outside it should feel noticeably different.
Unseasonably cool air will remain through Tuesday. Then, temperatures will recover to around 90 by Friday.
Tune in to News4 at 5pm tonight. Cody Murphy will track the rain over our eastern counties.
DT
