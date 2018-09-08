After a very hot last couple of weeks, widespread rain, cooler air, and lower humidity are all on the way soon!
In the meantime, today will be a lot like it's been. As of 10am, it was already hot with temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity was running high under a variably cloudy sky. A few showers were sweeping through our northwest counties.
This afternoon, temperatures will climb into the mid 80s to around 90.
Spotty showers and storms will develop with the favored areas for rain northwest and northeast of Nashville.
A large weather system west of Middle Tennessee will sweep in tomorrow with more widespread rain.
Clouds and showers will hold temperatures down significantly.
Behind the cold front (shown above), humidity will drop on Monday. Temperatures will remain moderate both Monday and Tuesday. Tuesday morning might even feel cool to some, with lows in the 50s in the outlying communities.
Be sure to watch Cody Murphy tonight at 10pm. He'll update you on the rain and give you the projected path of Tropical Storm Florence, which could hit the southeastern United States as a major hurricane late this week.
