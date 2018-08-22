The break from the relentless summer heat has arrived to Middle TN.
Thanks to a significant drop in overall humidity, it's going to feel "fall-like" for a few short days.
Here's Thursday's morning lows.
We've been in the 50's a few night this summer but we have yet to see widespread 50's across the state. A true treat for late-August.
Thursday, even lower humidity will work in giving us an even better "feel" to the air.
Here's the highs.
Enjoy it because these cooler days comes to a screeching halt this weekend. Hot 90's return both Saturday and Sunday.
For a check of the weekend forecast click here.
