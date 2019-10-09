Just as it was starting to feel like fall, warmer air is taking over for a few days.
Tonight mostly clear, low 61.
Warm tomorrow with some isolated showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Another front approaches Friday it will bring some spotty showers with a few isolated thunderstorms. It will still be warm with highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday the rain chance continues with a big drop in temperatures. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday brings back the chilly mornings with lows dropping to the mid 40s. Highs in the low 70s and a partly cloudy sky with just a few isolated mainly south of I-40.
Monday back to sunshine with highs in the mid 70s.
