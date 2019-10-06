*** 4WARN Weather Alert for late Sunday: Showers & thunderstorms possible through this evening. A few storms could produce damaging wind gusts of 40-50 mph..
Areas of rain and some thunderstorms with the strongest possible through 6 P.M. The greatest threat will be gusty winds. Showers will continue tonight through the first part of Monday. Rain totals from this system will be 1" to 2" in general.
Monday's temperatures will feel like autumn for a change, with highs only reaching the upper 60s across the midstate.
Tuesday back to sunshine with highs closer to average in the mid-70s.
Another little warm-up to the 80s on Wednesday,Thursday and Friday. A small rain chance returns to the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
Friday night into Saturday expect a greater chance of rain with highs dropping to the upper 60s.
