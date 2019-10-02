Intense heat will stay with us one more day through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and heat index values near 100.
Finally more fall-like weather arrives for the weekend. It will still be warmer than average but cooler than it has been. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Lows will be in the mid 50s.
Warm weather will be with us through the weekend. There's a good chance of showers Sunday into Monday. This sets the stage for TRUE fall weather next week with afternoon highs in the mid 70s Monday and Tuesday.
