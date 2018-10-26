A rainy end to the week! It has been damp and cool all day with the high only reaching 57°, that's about 10° below average for late October.
Light showers or drizzle will come to an end overnight as an area of low pressure pulls away. A mainly cloudy sky will keep temperatures cooler the morning low will be seasonable in the upper 40s. Here's the latest radar image of the showers at the time of this writing about 8:30pm. They are moving southeast.
The weekend forecast is looking drier. Saturday expect only a few showers and that will mainly be along the Cumberland Plateau. Clouds will keep temperatures in the upper 50s, again about 10 degrees below average for the date. Saturday night should be dry for everyone. Check out this latest Futurecast depiction.
A front approaches Sunday, but it looks like now that it will bring very little rain to the area only a 20% chance of showers and again the mostly likely spot will be the Cumberland Plateau. So expect a partly cloudy sky for the most part and a high in the low 70s.
The Halloween forecast now includes a few showers in the evening as a front appears to be moving in a little faster. Otherwise it will be partly cloudy, breezy and mild.
Enjoy this improved weekend forecast. I invite you to join me at 10 pm for an update.
Lisa Spencer
