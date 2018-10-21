Well, the last week across Middle Tennessee has been a lot different than the start of the month.
At the beginning of the month our afternoon highs were running several degrees above average.
On October 5th, Nashville hit a high of 92°.
This tied the record set back in 1951 and was 17° above the average high of 75°.
As Hurricane Michael crept across the southeast during the second week of October, it dragged cold, dry air down into Middle Tennessee, ending our prolonged period of above average temps.
Ever since October 12th, with the only exception being October 19th, highs have been well below average ever since.
On October 16th, we hit a high only at 55°.
This was 17° below the average high of 72°.
It looks like below average temperatures will continue for the brand new work week with highs topping out in the mid 60's each day.
