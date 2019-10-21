A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee the rest of the afternoon.
A fall cold front moving across Middle Tennessee. Ahead of this front, a line of showers and a few storms are moving through. Thankfully, ingredients for severe weather are low.
Gusty winds and heavy rainfall are the main threats with the storms. That treat is ending in the early evening.
The front will quickly clear the area tonight. Some areas of fog may develop. The low will be in the upper 40s.
A much sunnier and quieter day on Tuesday. Right now, Tuesday through Thursday looks dry, sunny and comfortable cool in the 60's and low 70's. Overnight lows will range from the low 40's.
On Friday, another system will move in bringing us rain that could linger into weekend. The two most reliable forecasting models are split on this weekend's rain chances, though. Plan for isolated showers now but I wouldn't go changing any outdoor plans just yet. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunshine looks to return in full force next Monday with a high near 70s.
