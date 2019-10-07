Fall temperatures have a arrived at least temporarily.
Tonight, will turn clear and chilly with lows by Tuesday morning in the 40s and lowermost 50s.
Tuesday afternoon will be sunny and seasonable with a high in the mid 70s.
After a cool start Wednesday morning, the afternoon will turn warm with a high in the mid 80s.
Mid 80s are likely both Thursday and Friday, with just the slightest chance for a shower on both of those days.
Friday night into the first part of Saturday, our next cold front will move in with scattered rain showers. Windy and cooler weather will take over Saturday with lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 60s.
Sunday will be brighter and less windy. After a cold start, the temperature will climb into the low-mid 70s.
Monday remains dry with a high in the mid 70s.
